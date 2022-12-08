‘The Daily Show’ reveals celebrity guest hosts line-up after Trevor Noah departure

Trevor Noah will be leaving The Daily Show on Thursday December 8. Following his departure, an exciting new line-up of celebrity guest hosts will be taking to the stage of the Comedy Central series, as reported.

Before a new host officially takes over the comedy series, the network has revealed A-list comedians, who will be filling in as rotating guest hosts, beginning Jan. 17.

The host line-up include Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans.

In a statement, Chris McCarthy, the president of Paramount Media Networks, reflected on Noah's ongoing legacy after hosting the show for seven years. Noah announced his exit during Sept. 29's episode.

"As we enter Trevor's final week, we want to thank him for his many contributions," he said. "Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team."

During his final week of shows, beginning Dec. 5, the series has been taking a "celebratory look back at his greatest moments" ahead of his final episode on Dec. 8.