Friday Dec 09 2022
Olivia Wilde trying to 'move on' after heartbreaking split with Harry Styles

Friday Dec 09, 2022

Olivia Wilde is leaning on her friends as she tries to move on from her heartbreaking split with ex-beau Harry Styles.

The Don’t Worry Darling director, who is currently enjoying her tropical vacation with her gal pals, “is still very upset about the breakup.”

“Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that Wilde is not looking to date again just yet.

The actor-director has been “leaning on friends” after the split, the source revealed before saying that “dating isn’t on her list of priorities” at the moment.

This comes after an insider told Heat Magazine that Styles tried to end his relationship with Wilde "multiple times" but each time he tried to leave, the director used to beg him to stay.


