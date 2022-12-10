 
Harry won't be able to 'repair relationship' with William after Netflix series

Harry won't be able to 'repair relationship' with William after Netflix series

Prince William’s friend shared their thoughts on Ptinc eHarry and Meghan Markle's fresh criticism of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently released the first part of their much-awaited Netflix series while accusing the royals of having a "huge level of unconscious bias".

Prince of Wales’s friend insisted that the couple’s remarks must have upset the royals, making it difficult for them to ever mend the bond.

“All relationships are built on trust but for members of the Royal Family, who live their life in the spotlight, doubly so,” they said, reported Daily Mail.

"The prince is a very private man and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes. 

"On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them. Too much water has gone under the bridge," added the friend.

