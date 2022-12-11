 
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston, thousands others react after Ryan Reynolds meets King Charles

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Over half a million people including Jennifer Aniston and Hugh Jackman liked Ryan Reynolds' Instagram post featuring Prince Charles.

The "Deadpool" had shared a picture with the British monarch after King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla met him  and Rob McElhenney in Wrexham during the royal couple's visit to Wales. They were there to celebrate Wrexham's official recognition as a city.

The royals stopped off at The Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham Fc, to meet members of staff as well as the two chairmen. A video has surfaced of Charles and Camila having a walk around the pitch and exchanging some words with the actors.

After the visit, Reynolds joked that he and fellow actor McElhenney took some "etiquette lessons" before the visit.

He also talked about the importance of having high-profile figures visit Wrexham to grow the club's brand and uplift the community.

"Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That's for sure. Very excited", he said.

