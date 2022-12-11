Kevin McHale denies 'Glee' cast involvement in upcoming docuseries 'The Price of Glee'

Glee actor Kevin McHale scathingly denied his involvement with upcoming ID docuseries The Price of Glee.

After writer Ashley Ray-Harris tweeted earlier this week that the hit Fox musical series' cast and crew would be featured in the three-part documentary, McHale swiftly shot down the idea and slammed the project Friday night, December 9th, 2022, via Entertainment Weekly.

“Show me this ‘cast’ you speak of,” he tweeted. “This is [trash can emoji].”

McHale continued, “This was the nice version, ftr [for the record]. Don’t make me speak on this again.”

McHale starred as Archie Abrams on the show that ran from 2009 to 2015. After he tweeted his statement, costar Jenna Ushkowitz tweeted a nervous-looking emoji in response. The two co-host the Glee rewatch podcast And That's What You Really Missed. In November, the actors briefly touched upon the new docuseries in an interview with BuzzFeed.

The docuseries was announced earlier in the year and it aims to discuss the complicated and difficult subjects that the actors experience behind-the-scenes, via Variety.

The series will also reexamine the deaths of three actors who were on the show. Cory Monteith, who played Finn, succumbed to an accidental heroin overdose in 2013. Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez, who drowned in 2020 on a boating trip and was survived by her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Mark Salling, who died by suicide in 2018 after pleading guilty to charges relating to the possession of child pornography the year before.

Previously, fellow Glee alum Chord Overstreet, who joined the series as Sam Evans in 2010, also called the doc a "gossip thing" while visiting Elvis Duran and the Morning Show last month.

"I think anybody that knows anything about that show and experienced it doesn't have anything to do with that from what I know." Overstreet added, "We're all really close and pretty much like family, and nobody knows anything about that. It's a little bit of, like, just trying to get people to watch something."

According to the press release of the upcoming docuseries, via EW, instead it will speak with "relatives and friends of Glee cast members; those who were on the set and close to it such as set decorators, hairdressers, stylists, and publicists; and entertainment reporters who covered the phenomenon."