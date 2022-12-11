Game Awards 2022: Al Pacino's surprise entry leaves crowd in hysteria

Game Awards 2022 packed a surprise for its attendees when Al Pacino appeared on the stage to give the award.

As per The Independent, when the host Geoff Keighley called The Godfather star to the stage, the audience appeared shocked.



“It’s really good to see you here,” Pacino, 82, said after arriving on the stage, adding: “This is an experience for me.”

Pacino continued, “[It’s] one I didn’t expect, so here I am, doing surprising things for myself, as usual.”

However, the Oscar winner also admitted he was struggling to see the autocue, saying, “Anyway, it may come as a shock to you, but I... It’s hard for me to see the teleprompter.”

The 82-year-old also revealed that he didn’t play video games often, “In truth, I don't play a whole lot of video games,” he said, adding, “However, I have spent a lot of time watching my kids play them.”

Pacino then gave Christopher Judge the Best Performance of the Year award for God of War Ragnarok.