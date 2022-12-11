Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘attack royal courtiers’?

File Footage

Experts fear Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may consider launching very damaging attacks against the Royal Family.



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams made this claim while speaking to Express UK.

He began by saying, “The second trailer for the Netflix series Harry and Meghan contained a clip of Harry talking about 'a dirty game' and their lawyer saying 'there was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas'. These comments did not appear in the early episodes.”

“Although they were the subject of barbed comments and accused of 'unconscious bias' there were no direct attacks on senior royals in the first three episodes.”

“However, although it was clear that the enormous pressure from the media was pivotal to their decision to step down as senior working royals, the next three episodes are likely to give more details.”

“This seems certain to involve attacks on courtiers. Whether it indicts members of the Royal Family individually is the big question.”

“If so, what, one wonders, could they do in response as this will go worldwide and be very damaging.”