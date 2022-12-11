 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian buys a sweet seasonal onesie for baby son for Christmas

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Khloe Kardashian is an adorable mother as she has proudly shared a sweet seasonal onesie she bought this week ahead of her baby son's first Christmas.

She and her serially unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their little bundle of joy via surrogate in August but still have yet to disclose his name.

In a heartwarming snap the Good American co-founder posted to her Insta Stories on Saturday, Khloe, 38, ran a hand over the onesie, showing off her Yuletide red nail polish.

Khloe Kardashian buys a sweet seasonal onesie for baby son for Christmas

Tristan and Khloe, who also share a four-year-old daughter called True, have not rekindled their romance in the wake of their new baby's arrival.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry lacks dare to correct Meghan?

Prince Harry lacks dare to correct Meghan?
Victoria Beckham enjoys festive dinner with sister Louise and her children

Victoria Beckham enjoys festive dinner with sister Louise and her children
Ellie Goulding shows off her knockout legs in jumpsuit and white boots

Ellie Goulding shows off her knockout legs in jumpsuit and white boots
Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photos with her daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra shares sweet photos with her daughter Malti
Daniel Craig shares he advised James Bond's death in 2006

Daniel Craig shares he advised James Bond's death in 2006
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing situation like Princess Diana?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing situation like Princess Diana?
Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out

Georgina Rodriguez heads back home after Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal team gets knocked out
K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip

K-pop star TOP, DJ Steve Aoki to join SpaceX moon trip
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz make lovely couple as they get in holiday spirit
‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting

‘Emily in Paris’ star Ashley Park reveals her cancer battle inspired her to pursue acting
Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours

Kate Middleton shares photos with hands on her belly amid baby no.4 rumours
Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash

Harry, Meghan 'shouldn’t come' to Charles' coronation, warned of backlash