Monday Dec 12 2022
Former Meghan Markle employee at Archewell to launch her own podcast

Former Archewell employee, Rebecca Sananes is launching her own podcast. 

Meghan's critics congratulated Rebecca for what they said finding Freedom and are hoping that she would spill the beans about the Duchess of Sussex.

She worked under Meghan Markle as Head of Audio at Archetypes, the podcast series which recently came to an end.

Rebecca said she would  soon be launching her own podcast project titled RebzSays, with sharing the exact date and much details.

The Duchess of Sussex invited the likes of Serena Williams and Mariah Carey on her podcast which recently came to an end with the recording of the final episode.

While many Americans admired Meghan's work, majority of royal fans in the UK didn't seem to like her podcast.

