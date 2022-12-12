 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'bald patch' sparks rumours King Charles III isn't his dad

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 12, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry’s hair in the Netflix docu-series has been creating a massive buzz on social media as fans claim that the ‘bald patch’ proves he’s not a real son of King Charles III.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three episodes of the controversial series while another “volume” is slated to release soon.

However, fans' attention was grabbed by the father-of-two’s hair as one tweet read: “Seeing from this documentary that Prince Harry is getting the trademark family bald patch.

“For comedy reasons, it's sad to discover he is legitimate, but it's quite comforting to know one of that family can be normal,” they added.

This comes after some royal family fans claimed that Harry has gone “fully bald”. 

Social media has also been buzzing with claims that Harry is actually James Hewitt’s son.

"Prince Harry is allowing Meghan Markle to trash the Royal Family because in my opinion... King Charles isn’t his Dad. Diana’s lover James Hewitt is... So he doesn’t care..." one post read, reported Daily Star.

