 
entertainment
Monday Dec 12 2022
Prince Harry claims Prince William was ‘protected with lies’

Monday Dec 12, 2022

Prince Harry has claimed in the latest trailer for his Netflix bombshell, Harry & Meghan, that his brother Prince William was protected with lies while he was refused protection.

In the explosive trailer shared by Netflix on Monday, December 12, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem poised to lob fresh attacks on the Royal Family, especially Prince William, for failing to protect them against the intrusive UK media.

The one-and-half minute trailer features comments from Prince Harry, Meghan, and their friends, with one claiming, “They were actively recruiting people to disseminate disinformation.”

Prince Harry then says, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother (Prince William). They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

The trailer then cuts to Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2020 exit from the royal family, in what came to be known as ‘Megxit’, with headlines from the time branding them the ‘rogue royals’.

The final, three-episode, half of Harry & Meghan is set to release on Netflix on December 15.

