Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

BTS' label HYBE issues statement addressing Jin military enlistment

HYBE Entertainment has released an official statement ahead of Jin’s military enlistment.

The agency stated that, "Jin will be enlisting in the army as an active-duty soldier to fulfill his military duty. As we have announced before, there is no separate official event on the day of admission to the recruit training center."

"In order to prevent safety accidents caused by on-site congestion, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training center while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately."

"The agency will not spare its efforts and continued support until the day Jin fulfills his military service duties and returns in good health," HYBE continued.

Recently, Jin shared a photo of himself with his new haircut for military training.

Jin, the eldest member of BTS begins his mandatory military service in South Korea today, and HYBE has previously requested the fans to refrain from visiting of training center on the day of his enlistment.

