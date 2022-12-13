Kate Middleton thinks baby no 4 will make her ‘family unit even stronger’

FileFootage

Kate Middleton has been surrounded by rumours that she and Prince William are keen to add a new member to their family.



Weighing in on the rumours, an insider spilt the beans to Closer that the new Prince and Princess of Wales consider themselves “totally blessed and fortunate” to be parents of three children.

The source shared that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Princess Louis “light up their lives and keep them incredibly occupied and busy in the best way possible.”

“Parenthood and watching their children grow has surpassed all their wildest dreams and they have been dedicated to introducing them into life as senior Royals one day while allowing them to have a wonderful childhood,” the insider continued.

The source further added that William and Kate “love the idea of being a family of six and know that George, Charlotte and, eventually, little Louis will step up to the plate and help them if they’re lucky enough to have another brother or sister.

“Welcoming a fourth child to the mix is something they’ve always been open to, but this year they’ve had to prioritise their new positions and responsibilities. Now they think a baby will make their family unit even stronger,” the insider added.