Tuesday Dec 13 2022
Prince Harry asked to prove his explosive claims against William in Netflix doc

Tuesday Dec 13, 2022

Prince Harry is being urged to prove his bombshell claims against his brother Prince William in the latest trailer of his Netflix show Harry & Meghan.

While the first three episodes of Harry & Meghan appeared lukewarm to royal watchers, the trailer for the second half of the Netflix hit hinted that it could be more explosive, given Harry’s accusations against the Royals of ‘lying to protect’ his brother William.

In the latest trailer, Prince Harry was heard saying: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother (William). They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us…”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam took to Twitter to comment on this, tweeting: “The trailer for the next three episodes of Netflix’s Harry and Meghan has just been released. It confirms fears that it will be toxic.”

“Meghan is “fed to the wolves”. Harry says “they were happy to lie to protect my brother”. Who exactly & what is the proof?” Fitzwilliam then demanded.

Echoing the expert’s comments, a user was also quoted by The Sun saying: “Evidence please or this is just another love in for Meghan and Harry, without any proof whatsoever, a bit like Meghan and Harry’s story really.”

