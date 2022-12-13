Golden Globes nominates Ana de Armas for widely-derided film 'Blonde'

Ana de Armas bagged a nomination for Blonde in The Golden Globes awards, despite unfavourable reviews.

As per The Week, the Marilyn Monroe biopic has garnered severe backlash, leading Ana de Armas to respond, “It’s not a factual biopic.”

De Armas also added it was "important" for Blonde to show "the difficult part or the dark side."

"Because," she continued, "even though it's a fictional book and movie, it was true what happened. You don't end up dead at 36 years old if everything was amazing and perfect."

Ana de Armas-starrer Blonde was opened to divisive reviews, praising Armas's performance, but Dominik's graphic depiction of Monroe's life was panned.