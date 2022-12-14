 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski enjoys with DJ Orazio as Pete Davidson romance heats up

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 14, 2022

File Footage

Emily Ratajkowski spent time with DJ Orazio Rispo amid claims that her romance with Pete Davidson is getting serious.

The model was spotted with Rispo in New York City, with whom she was linked in October when the duo was spotted locking lips.

However, the Gone Girl star later made waves with her rumoured romance with the former Saturday Night Live alum.

It seems Ratajkowski is not exclusive with either Rispo or Davidson and just exploring her options after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Dressed up in a cosy brown jacket and black jeans, Ratajkowski was seen leaving what seems to be a restaurant with Rispo in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

This comes after an insider told People Magazine that Ratajkowski and Davidson “are going strong and getting a little more serious.”

The Victoria Secret model, who was also linked with Brad Pitt in the past, said she wants to date “multiple men, also some women as well, um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way.” 

