Prince Harry prepares for another Oprah-style interview with US TV

Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry could give more high-profile interviews to major US TV networks after Christmas following the Duke's bombshell docuseries and memoir.



The Duke of Sussex is being convinced by some to sit with some famous media personalities in the US for more tell-all Oprah-style interviews next year, a source has claimed.

King Charles III's younger son Harry’s name has been talk of the town since his and Meghan Markle's docuseries dropped on Netflix last week, with the final part of the bombshell is set to arrive Thursday (December, 15).



That’s not all from the Duke as his explosive memoir is also set to hit shelves in January. The new year seems to be full of events and controversies for the royal family as the new King's coronation will also take place in May, 2023.

Amid this all developments, it’s being claimed that Harry is considering the idea of conducting some interviews in a bid to promote his book, with wife Meghan Markle’s close friend and CBS News presenter Gayle King looking to be a likely interviewer, according to a new report.

“Prince Harry is not stopping talking when the Netflix series is released. In a month, he will be out on the promotional trail again. Unlike now, where Netflix has let the show speak for itself, Random House has him on board for select promotion for the book. They invested more than $30m (£24m) in it, so they want it to appeal to as many people as possible, a source told The Mirror.



“Putting Harry on a primetime special with [Gayle] King would be a major coup and attract millions of eyeballs," the source told the same outlet.