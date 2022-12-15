 
entertainment
Kanye West used 'Nazis techniques' to shined his career: Report

Kanye West used 'Nazis techniques' to shined his career: Report

Kanye West has a long history of admiring the universally-derided Nazis chief Hitler, as the new report revealed his obsession with him.

According to Rolling Stones, former associates who worked with Ye spoke about the rapper's fondness for the Nazis and Hitler.

The then-26-year-old often broached the Hitler and Nazis topic and quizzed others on their thoughts. A 2003 music industry source alleges to have witnessed the conversations firsthand. "It was like a daily thing," the source added.

One former business associate recalled West's praise for Hitler stunned him, as he claimed amid a high-level meeting in the fall of 2015 that Ye called Hitler a "marketing genius" within the first 15 minutes of the call. "In my 25-plus years of being in the workforce, I've never heard anybody say that name out loud in a business meeting," the associate added.

To salvage the meeting, the businessperson recalls correcting West and attempting to shift the conversation, only for West to say, "No, [Hitler] really understood how to mobilize people in a way that no one ever has." "Hearing that, it's almost unfathomable that anyone would call [Hitler] anything other than a murderer," the former business associate explains, adding it was "without question the most disgusting thing I've heard in my lifetime."

Further, two industry sources allege that the West took a leaf out of the Nazi playbook, such as requiring ultimate control, dominating a press narrative, and propaganda strategies for personal and career gain.

"I feel like he used those techniques to get to where he is, to be honest," explains the music industry source from 2003. 


