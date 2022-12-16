 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was 'excited' for upcoming projects in 2023 before death

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Stephen tWitch Boss was excited for upcoming projects in 2023 before death
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was 'excited' for upcoming projects in 2023 before death

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss looking forward to the many projects that were in the works for him in 2023.

A source revealed to People that Boss and his wife Allison Holker Boss had “multiple shows, brand deals and projects in pre-production for the upcoming year.”

Another insider also shared to the outlet that the late dancer was looking forward to working. “He was so excited about all of the projects he had coming up and was very involved day to day.”

According to the outlet, Boss rose to fame as a contestant on MTV's The Wade Robson Project before becoming a runner-up on Star Search. He later competed on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, ending season 4 as a runner-up and later returning as an All-Star. He was a judge when the show returned in 2022.

In 2014, Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a guest DJ. He eventually became a permanent fixture on the series and was elevated to co-executive producer status in 2020.

There has been no word on tWitch’s role on SYTYCD, or on a 2023 season, via People.

According to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, he 40-year-old professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles.

Boss’ wife, Allison, announced the death of the late beloved dancer in a heart-breaking statement.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband, Stephen, has left us,” she had said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears focuses on mental health amid growing concerns about her whereabouts

Britney Spears focuses on mental health amid growing concerns about her whereabouts

Britney Spears advises Jamie Lynn to take control of her life, ‘feel self-worth’

Britney Spears advises Jamie Lynn to take control of her life, ‘feel self-worth’
Photos: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gush over Lilibet’s newborn pictures

Photos: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gush over Lilibet’s newborn pictures
Sam Worthington reveals he lived in his car before 2009’s 'Avatar'

Sam Worthington reveals he lived in his car before 2009’s 'Avatar'

Kim Kardashian celebrates a ‘full house’ for the Holiday season

Kim Kardashian celebrates a ‘full house’ for the Holiday season
Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin 'extremely happy' to regain son's custody

Aaron Carter’s fiancée, Melanie Martin 'extremely happy' to regain son's custody
Nick Cannon has ‘many regrets’ as a dad of 11 kids

Nick Cannon has ‘many regrets’ as a dad of 11 kids
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, wife had plans 'to start trying' for more kids

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, wife had plans 'to start trying' for more kids

Lizzo claps back at critics for ‘questioning’ her black heritage

Lizzo claps back at critics for ‘questioning’ her black heritage
Harry Styles recalls ‘lifechanging’ impact of 2022

Harry Styles recalls ‘lifechanging’ impact of 2022
Harry and Meghan's Netflix series wraps up - but what is the effect on the royals?

Harry and Meghan's Netflix series wraps up - but what is the effect on the royals?
Johnny Depp becomes Jack Sparrow for dying fan on YouTube

Johnny Depp becomes Jack Sparrow for dying fan on YouTube