Friday Dec 16 2022
Miley Cyrus extends olive branch to dad Billy Ray, his fiancé Firerose

Friday Dec 16, 2022

Miley Cyrus reportedly wants to end rift with her father Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancé Firerose as she has invited them to her new year eve party.

An insider spilt to Hollywood Life that the Party in the U.S.A. singer wants her whole family under one roof as they celebrate new year.

The pop star has even sent invites to her mother Tish Cyrus and her new partner Dominic Purcell which could be an awkward situation for the actor and her former husband.

“Miley invited her entire family to her NYE party with Dolly this year, including her mom, dad, and their significant others,” the insider said.

“Dolly was chosen as Miley’s godmother because of Dolly’s close relationship with Billy Ray, Miley’s dad,” the source added. “So, naturally, Billy Ray was invited with his fiancée, Firerose.”

“Miley is closer than then ever with her mom Tish, who she really wants to be there as well,” the insider continued. “Miley doesn’t know who will come and who won’t, but she is really hoping that everyone in her family will be there.”

“It will be a bonding experience for all of them. Everything is cool between her mom and her dad, and they seem legit happy for one another.”

Previously, an insider told Radar Online that Miley was “shocked and appalled” when Billy Ray started dating Firerose.

“Miley’s very protective of her mom, and the consensus is that their dad’s being a jack--- and throwing his life and money away on this girl,” the source added.

