 
entertainment
Friday Dec 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle claims royal wedding was ‘over the top’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 16, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle surprises fans by making a shocking admission in regards to her ‘over the top wedding’.

Meghan Markle made the admission in one of her most recent episodes of Harry & Meghan.

She began by recounting her emotions on the big day and claimed, “On the day of our wedding, it's like I went into a really calm space.”

“I don't know how I was so calm. I look back and, ‘How was I so calm?’ And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant and to play the song, Going to the Chapel. And that's what I did — it was great.”

While recalling her walk down the aisle Meghan added, “I just remember thinking: ‘Just take a deep breath and keep going.’”

But before signing off she slipped in a shocking jibe and added, “It was great. It was all so over the top. I think most people were just like: ‘What is happening?’” revealing she “couldn't find my mum because she had beelined to the stage”.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian SHOCKS fans with her 'strict mother' parenting style

Khloe Kardashian SHOCKS fans with her 'strict mother' parenting style
Joe Lycett calls David Beckham 'disgrace' after his statement regarding World Cup controversy

Joe Lycett calls David Beckham 'disgrace' after his statement regarding World Cup controversy
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey believes her late husband would be 'happy' if she found love again

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey believes her late husband would be 'happy' if she found love again
Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’

Kris Jenner shares touching tribute for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, ‘truly special soul’
Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap

Tom Cruise shuns Will Smith as he tries to contact him after Chris Rock slap
Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez says Amber Heard was the ‘aggressor’ not Johnny Depp

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem

Princess Bajrakitiyabha hospitalized due to heart problem
Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William

Prince Harry's Netflix doc especially 'destructive' to Prince William
Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single

Jennifer Aniston would date her ‘crush’ Jon Hamm if he becomes single
Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears' freedom NOT her explicit images

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen

Action game ‘Death Stranding’ to be adapted for silver screen
Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez rocks winter inspired look on latest outing in Beverly Hills