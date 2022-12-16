Meghan Markle claims royal wedding was ‘over the top’

File Footage

Meghan Markle surprises fans by making a shocking admission in regards to her ‘over the top wedding’.



Meghan Markle made the admission in one of her most recent episodes of Harry & Meghan.

She began by recounting her emotions on the big day and claimed, “On the day of our wedding, it's like I went into a really calm space.”

“I don't know how I was so calm. I look back and, ‘How was I so calm?’ And all I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant and to play the song, Going to the Chapel. And that's what I did — it was great.”

While recalling her walk down the aisle Meghan added, “I just remember thinking: ‘Just take a deep breath and keep going.’”

But before signing off she slipped in a shocking jibe and added, “It was great. It was all so over the top. I think most people were just like: ‘What is happening?’” revealing she “couldn't find my mum because she had beelined to the stage”.