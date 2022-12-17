In pictures: Malala wraps up year's second visit to Pakistan

Malala’s second visit to Pakistan concludes with her resolve to promote STEAM education for girls in Pakistan and the imposition of a ban on corporal punishment.

On her last day in Lahore on Friday, the Nobel laureate wore the tourist hat spending some quality time with her family while sightseeing the city’s heritage structures.

Malala poses with her husband Asser Malik in Lahore on December 16, 2022. — Instagram/Malala

Malala gets briefed about the interior structure of the Lahore Fort on December 16, 2022. — Instagram/Malala

During her four-day short visit to Lahore, the education advocate attended multiple seminars, meetings, and sessions.



Malala speaks during a session at the Lahore University of Management Sciences in Lahore. — Twitter/@LifeAtLUMS

Malala also met the Pakistani national squad's women cricketers and received a signed jersey from them.



Pakistan's women cricketers meet with Malala during her visit to Lahore. — Twitter/@RealPCB

She also met stakeholders, including government officials, students, academics, entrepreneurs, digital creators, media persons, STEAM advocates, and development professionals.

Malala chats with media about the Malala Fund's work in Pakistan. — Twitter/@MalalaFundPK

The 25-year-old met Chief Minister Punjab Parvez Elahi and convinced him to initiate legislation against corporal punishment.

CM Elahi also promised Malala to fill the gap in STEAM literacy by committing to recruit 25,000 teachers who will teach mathematics and science in schools.

Malala and Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi walk together ahead of their meeting in CM House. — Twitter/@MalalaFundPK

Malala also requested the chief minister to speed up the release of funds to facilitate the Malala Fund’s STEAM partnership with the province.

The girl’s education activist last came to Pakistan in October to meet the flood-affected population in Sindh with a specific focus on children and their loss of education following the catastrophic climate-induced flooding.