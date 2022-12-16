White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson receives ‘Facetime’ surprise by Nick Jonas

White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson has recently opened up about being a huge fan of Jonas Brothers on The Late Late Show with James Corden.



During the latest episode of the show, Haley got a surprise by the host James and that was a FaceTime call with Nick Jonas.

Haley was taken aback and later gaining her sense, she told the singer, “Nick, can I tell you something?”

“You were a huge part of my childhood and therefore life forever. All of my Converse I had in grade school and middle school have your name on them,” shared the 27-year-old.

The Support the Girls star pointed out what the band meant to her as an adult, stating, “Going to your concerts now, as an adult, I feel so proud of the three of you and I feel so happy for your lives and your creative endeavors and your families, and I love you.”

Nick commented, “That means the world. This is such a lovely surprise,” adding that he had just finished watching White Lotus.

Following this call, Haley thanked James and remarked, “"I'm sweating everywhere, my legs, oh oh God, that was really cool.”