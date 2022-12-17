James Corden opens up about final exit from The Late Late Show

James Corden has recently spoken up about the final exit from The Late Late Show on Friday.



During the latest episode of The Tonight Show, James told his close and host Jimmy Fallon opened up about his departure from the show and revealed he would try to “keep it together” on his final episode.

The Ocean’s 8 actor mentioned that he would “miss the show” which would reportedly conclude in Spring 2023.

Reflecting on filming the last episode of the show, the Gavin & Stacey star confessed, “My intention, which I think I'll fail at dramatically, is to just not be crying for the entire hour, which I think I will be.”

James also confessed that “it’s terrifying to leave his show, however, he told Jimmy that primary reason for his exit was “we're a long way from home, and we really want our children to know what it's like to grow up in London”.

James, who shares three children with wife Julia Carey, remarked, “I am sad to depart the late-night talk show, but I felt certain it's the right thing to do. loved every second of doing it.”

I want my kids to have a good relationship with their grandparents. And that is time that you don't get back really,” he added.