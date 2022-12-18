 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS launches commemorative medal for upcoming 10th anniversary

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

BTS launches commemorative medal for upcoming 10th anniversary
BTS launches commemorative medal for upcoming 10th anniversary

The popular South Korean band BTS launched a special medal to commemorate the upcoming 10th anniversary, and began reservation on Friday.

The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (KOMSCO) began taking pre-orders for the first edition of gold and silver medal with the seven members' English names engraved on the front, and the number 10 on the back.

BTS 10th anniversary special medals will be available in three types in gold and a single type in silver. According to the KOMSCO, a total of 10,000 gold medals were sold in 28, 14, and 7-gram sizes, and 77,777 silver medals were also sold out to signify the BTS 10th anniversary.

ARMYs can purchase medals through the global website of the Hyundai Department’s online shops, Shinhan Bank branches across South Korea, and shopping malls including KOMSCO Mall, Weverse Shop, and Gmarket Global.

The special BTS 10th anniversary medals will be available for sale till December 25, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian fails to recognize Jeff Bezos, sparks reaction online

Kourtney Kardashian fails to recognize Jeff Bezos, sparks reaction online
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up royal titles before King Charles coronation?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up royal titles before King Charles coronation?
Lilibet and Archie royal titles: King Charles makes no final decision yet

Lilibet and Archie royal titles: King Charles makes no final decision yet
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ risky bet, requires $2b to break even

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ risky bet, requires $2b to break even
Ryan Reynolds hints that his name is pronounced incorrectly

Ryan Reynolds hints that his name is pronounced incorrectly
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t be FaceTiming Royal Family on Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t be FaceTiming Royal Family on Christmas
Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham makes first statement on Qatar World Cup deal

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham makes first statement on Qatar World Cup deal
Brad Pitt lauds Brian Tyree Henry, ‘give him Human of the Year’ honor

Brad Pitt lauds Brian Tyree Henry, ‘give him Human of the Year’ honor
King Charles, royal family’s latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘furious’

King Charles, royal family’s latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘furious’
Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Taylor Swift commends Sadie Sink’s ‘harrowing’ portrayal

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’: Taylor Swift commends Sadie Sink’s ‘harrowing’ portrayal
Meghan Markle ‘mixed-race heritage’ needs to be acknowledged: ‘It’s important’

Meghan Markle ‘mixed-race heritage’ needs to be acknowledged: ‘It’s important’

Olivia Rodrigo releases Christmas bop she wrote when she was 5 years old

Olivia Rodrigo releases Christmas bop she wrote when she was 5 years old