 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman feels top of the world as she reunites with Keith Urban and daughters for holidays

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Nicole Kidman appeared to be over the moon as she reunited with her family ahead of the holidays.

The Hollywood star, who was busy in filming upcoming Amazon series Expats in Hong Kong, returned to Sydney on Sunday.

The Big Little Lies actress was greeted by husband Keith Urban and their lookalike daughters Sunday and Faith, who were all smiles as they helped the star carry her case.

Nicole looked stunning as she wore a pair of oversized sunglasses, black cap and a statement jacket, while her daughters nearly towered over her.

Sunday rocked a grey sweatshirt and matching joggers, while Faith was dressed in a yellow mini skirt and white winter upper.

The reunion followed shortly after Nicole marked the end of her time in Hong Kong on social media, in a reflective Instagram post, showing the actress jumping in the air with her co-stars.

She captioned the post: "That’s a wrap on #Expats! So lucky to work with such a darling and inspired director @ThumbeLulu and alongside a brilliant cast & crew, including my on-screen husband @Brian_Tee. Thank you everyone! Excited for you to see what we have created."

