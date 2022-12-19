 
pakistan
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz, President Alvi congratulate Argentina on World Cup win

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Argentinas Lionel Messi celebrates winning the World Cup with trophy on December 18, 2022. — Reuters
As Argentina lifted the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy Sunday after a nail-biting final game, felicitations began to pour in for the winning team for its exhilarating victory as well as Qatar for hosting the grand international sporting event

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, too, congratulated the Lionel Messi-led side for its exemplary performance in the tournament's grand finale.

"What a nail biting finish to the FIFA WC … Messi’s [Argentina]... Congratulations to Qatar for successfully holding the mega event," the prime minister tweeted.

He wrote that upsets by Saudi Arabia and Morocco were the tournament's highlights for him.

President Dr Arif Alvi also commended Argentina for their World Cup win in addition to lauding Qatar's extraordinary preparations as hosts for the international football event.

"Outstanding World Cup. Congratulations Argentina Champions of the World in Football. Wonderful goals by Messi," he wrote in his tweet.

The president also appreciated France's efforts to retain the title praising its striker Kylian Mbappé's hattrick in today's match.

"Well played France coming from behind twice. Mbappe's hat-trick was a treat to watch," Dr Alvi added in his tweet.

He also congratulated Qatar for its exceptional hosting. "Must also congratulate Qatar for holding World Cup 2022 without a blemish."

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took to the micro-blogging site to congratulate Argentina for the historic third victory by sharing a video of celebrations taking place in Karachi's Lyari town.


