For a third time, Argentina crowned FIFA World Cup champions after thrashing defending champion France 4-2 on penalties in the thrilling final.



Earlier, the thrilling game ended level following extra time due to hat-trick by Kylian Mbappe.

Gonzalo Montiel rolled in the deciding penalty to give Argentina their third World Cup and prevent France becoming the first team in 60 years to retain the trophy.

Argentina celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Cup. — Reuters

Fans react to the incredible victory. — Reuters

Argentina fans celebrate n Buenos Aires, Argentina. — Reuters

Argentina's Lionel Messi is presented the Golden Ball award by Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. — Reuters

Lionel Messi celebrates after winning the World Cup. — Reuters

Messi receives the trophy from the FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation.— Reuters

