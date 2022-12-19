 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 will highlight fashion from 'thrift stores'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 will highlight fashion from thrift stores
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 will highlight fashion from 'thrift stores'

Netflix’s Emily in Paris did not shy away from featuring fashion from thrift stores, via Page Six Style.

While the show has previously featured a number of big-name brands, which includes Chanel, Christian Siriano, Kenzo, Kate Spade, See by Chloé, Virgil Abloh and Stéphane Rolland amongst others, there will also be some thrift store fashion this time around.

William Abadie, who essays the role of successful French perfumer Antoine Lambert, said costume designer Marylin Fitoussi also wanted to highlight emerging designers. “We all spent quite a bit of time in those dressing rooms and [Fitoussi] made a point to include new designers this season,” the Abadie explained.

“[It’s] a sign of the times to take the high-end designers, the new designers and also go to the thrift shop and bring in antiques and vintage pieces. It helps elevate [the show] and bring diversity in the fashion.”

Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie in the romantic comedy show, told Page Six that Lily Collins, who plays the titular character, took his breath away when she stepped out in her stunning costumes.

“I would see Lily come to set… it takes your breath away for a second,” he told outlet on Thursday, December 15th, 2022. “Everything is bigger, better and bolder [this season].”

Samuel Arnold, who plays Emily’s coworker Julien, also credited Fitoussi with helping shape their characters. “She just understands every character and how to bring them to life through wardrobe,” he explained. “These characters are all so different from one another and she understands all those little worlds.”

Famed costume designer Patricia Field, who worked as a consultant on the previously told the outlet that she does not let fashion critics distract her from her vision. “I can’t because I would get confusedshe said. “I can only work from my eye, and from the inspiration I get from the actor.”

Emily in Paris Season 3 will be premiering on Netflix on December 21st, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

'Canny businesswoman' Adele to launch her brand in US

'Canny businesswoman' Adele to launch her brand in US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘fluff’ by Palace insider

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘fluff’ by Palace insider
Queen Elizabeth’s second cousin King Harald hospitalised

Queen Elizabeth’s second cousin King Harald hospitalised
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes to appear in upcoming film

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes to appear in upcoming film
Prince Andrew’s royal protection to be replaced by unarmed personal security

Prince Andrew’s royal protection to be replaced by unarmed personal security
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually get divorced’, claims former friend

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually get divorced’, claims former friend
Rihanna releases son pics to beat paparazzi 'unauthorized' photos

Rihanna releases son pics to beat paparazzi 'unauthorized' photos
Jennifer Aniston wants to date Harry Styles, she’s ‘unfazed by the age gap’

Jennifer Aniston wants to date Harry Styles, she’s ‘unfazed by the age gap’
Shakira asks fan to remember Iranian footballer facing potential death row

Shakira asks fan to remember Iranian footballer facing potential death row

Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon celebrate Argentina victory in World Cup 2022

Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon celebrate Argentina victory in World Cup 2022

Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline teams up with her father to write book on parenting

Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline teams up with her father to write book on parenting

Here's what Charli D’Amelio got boyfriend Landon Barker for Christmas

Here's what Charli D’Amelio got boyfriend Landon Barker for Christmas