Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan quash split rumours with new loved-up snaps

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mia Regan’s romance is getting stronger than ever after rekindling their relationship.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 20, took to Instagram on Monday to share a slew of snaps and couldn't resist uploading a loved-up photo with Mia, 20.

Romeo lovingly wrapped his arms around the model who kissed his face as she took the picture in a lift.

He captioned it: 'Best feeling' alongside a heart emoji.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Romeo and Mia confirmed their reunion in November after she attended his 20th birthday celebrations - four months after they announced their split after three years of dating.

At the time of their breakup, the Inter Miami footballer deleted all traces of London-based model Mia from his Instagram. 


