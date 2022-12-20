Bob Dylan shares views on his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song

Bob Dylan has recently reflected on his latest book titled The Philosophy of Modern Song.



In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Bob discussed the dedication in his new book and thanked Dunkin Donuts crew.

“In the book, I thank the ‘crew from Dunkin’ Donuts’,” said Bob.

Bob continued, “Because they were compassionate, supportive and they went the extra mile.”

During his interview, Bob disclosed that he was a fan of the TV shows Coronation Street, Father Brown and some early Twilight Zones.

“I know they’re old-fashioned, but they make me feel at home,” remarked Bob.

The singer pointed out, “I am no fan of packaged programs or news shows.”

“I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog ass,” he added.

Earlier In November, Dylan made a rare public statement to apologise for selling his new books that were said to be “hand-signed”, when they were digital autographs.

Meanwhile, the singer added that he also struggled with vertigo, which caused hindrance in book signing sessions.