Wednesday Dec 21 2022
BTS's RM talks about his drinking habits

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

BTS's RM takes a fun take on his drinking habits 

BTS's RM recent vlog shows his museum inspired house which has left fans gushing. But, he also talked about his drinking habits in a fun way in the same vlog. 

He recently collaborated with John Eun who is popularly known as Eun Hee Young for his latest album Indigo for tracks No. 2 and Forgetful. At the end of the vlog, RM is seen sharing a pizza with Eun before they listen to the new album in one sitting.

Interesting part was where RM and Eun started discussing their drinking habits. Since RM finished his beer before Eun, Eun couldn’t help himself from reminding his friend, But at one point, you became a better drinker than me. You weren’t exactly a lightweight, and you weren’t savoring your drink, either. Drinks were just alcohol to you.”

To which RM said, “I was wary of drinking. I like the idea of having the time and money to enjoy drinking and knowing how to control it.”

Towards the end, he also revealed that one of reasons why he had a huge collections of alcohol in his house because he admired the different tastes and bottles. 

