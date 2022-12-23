Royal fans throw Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's claims out of window

Royal fans have slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their remarks about the royal family in their docuseries.



The Duke of Sussex, during his and wife's Netflix show "Harry & Meghan", claimed that Meghan's popularity caused "upset" among the royal family.

During the fourth episode, Harry reflected on their reputation, claiming that other senior figures were fearful of the Duchess fame and how they were able to do the job “better”.



A poll of Express UK readers has found that a majority of Britons disagree with the Duke's claims.



In a poll that ran from Friday, (December 16), to Thursday, (December 22) the outlet asked readers: "Do you agree Harry and Meghan 'did the job better' than other Firm members?"



17,616 people responded, with the overwhelming majority, 96 percent (16,925 people) answering “no, they did not do the job better”.

As per polls, four percent (609 people) said “yes” in agreement, and a further 82 people said they did not know either way.

Meghan and Harry shared insight into their love story and exit from the royal family in the six-part series.

“The issue is when someone who's marrying in, who should be a supporting, a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight, or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this...That upsets people. It shifts the balance,” said Harry.



The Duke went on to blame the “media” for drawing up divisions between his wife and the Royal Family.

Reacting to Harry's boast, several readers shared their thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s time in the Firm.

Many readers commented in disagreement with Harry and Meghan claim, with username Castoff writing: “Absolutely not!”



Similarly, username realeza said: “No, no,no, a million times no.” While username 2014 added: “Most definitely NOT!”

Other readers argued that Meghan was not in the Royal Family for long enough to make such a claim, with username JanetWCQ1958 commenting: “No, definitely not. She wasn’t even a working royal for that long.”

Another, username WIFIHOTEL, remarked: “They weren’t around long enough to say they did a good job!”

Some readers chose to compare Harry and Meghan to other members of the Royal Family in their comments. Username Zeehan said: “No-one did it like The Queen.”



Username Didius compared Harry to his brother, writing: “They will never be on the same level as William and Kate!”