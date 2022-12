Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting intimate with THIS artist, not Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly found a new beau.

The supermodel was spotted locking lips with artist Jack Greer outside her apartment in New York City.

In photos spotted by Daily Mail, Emily was seen in a red puffer coat with a pair of jeans.

Her new boyfriend, on the other hand, wore a navy blue coat, slacks and black shoes.

This comes after the supermodel sparked romance rumours with comedian Pete Davidson.