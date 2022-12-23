 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Full House’ star John Stamos dishes on Holiday plans with preschooler

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

‘Full House’ star John Stamos dishes on Holiday plans with preschooler
‘Full House’ star John Stamos dishes on Holiday plans with preschooler

The star of Full House John Stamos is reportedly planning a full-fledged Christmas with his preschooler Billy and wife.

For those unversed, Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh believe in the power of giving back and plan on instilling this belief ‘most of all’ in their son.

While dishing on his plans Stamos dived into the charitable pursuits he and his family ‘make a mission off’ for Christmas time.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Stamos explained, “We try to do it every day.”

“My wife is a great advocate for the homeless and works with an organization called Vote Mama, which is to get more mothers of young children into the Senate.”

With philanthropy firmly implanted in their veins, Stamos and wife Caitlin make an effort to bring their son Billy alongside them each time they go out to help the homeless.

“We just cleared out all of his toys,” Stamos also explained.

Especially since he always teaches his son “You're going to get Christmastime again, you know? So, yeah, we try. You have to, right?”

This is all due to the fact that “I came from a humble neighborhood. My parents were just good, hard-working people.”

For those unversed, Stamos grew up in Southern California to has also planned on donating his time to hosting a fundraiser that benefits 25 sheriffs recruits that were injured last month when a driver allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel and ploughed his vehicle right through their training exercise location in Whittier, California. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton talks about Queen Elizabeth II 'legacy' on Christmas

Kate Middleton talks about Queen Elizabeth II 'legacy' on Christmas
King Charles set to draw backlash after he rejects idea of cut-price coronation

King Charles set to draw backlash after he rejects idea of cut-price coronation

Some royal family members were against protecting Meghan Markle: Prince Harry

Some royal family members were against protecting Meghan Markle: Prince Harry

Meghan Markle says she was authentically being herself when she first met Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle says she was authentically being herself when she first met Kate Middleton

Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting intimate with THIS artist, not Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski spotted getting intimate with THIS artist, not Pete Davidson
Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher steal spotlight in 'That 90s Show' trailer: Watch

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher steal spotlight in 'That 90s Show' trailer: Watch
Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery store calling her mom her nanny

Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery store calling her mom her nanny
Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance
Spice Girl Emma Bunton weighs in on her ‘strong’ bond with her fellow bandmates

Spice Girl Emma Bunton weighs in on her ‘strong’ bond with her fellow bandmates
Kate Middleton is 'hurt' brother-like Prince Harry threw her under bus

Kate Middleton is 'hurt' brother-like Prince Harry threw her under bus
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us
Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'

Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'