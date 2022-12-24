 
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Angelina Jolie turned heads with her classy yet casual look as the diva was spotted spending a gleeful time with her son Knox.

The mother-son duo stepped out in Los Angeles a day before Christmas. The Maleficent star wore a flowing black sweater-skirt set and wore matching shades.

Angelina’s outing with her 14-year-old son came amidst her heated custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood actress accused Brad of domestic abuse, sparking the FBI’s investigation in which no charges were pressed against Brad.

Angelina anonymously launched a suit under the Freedom Of Information Act.

Meanwhile, Brad is reportedly dating Paul Wesley’s ex-wife Ines De Ramon. An insider told US Weekly: “Brad and Ines are officially dating now.”

“They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other,” the source added.

