 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making themselves into 'pariah status'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William could 'open Pandora's Box' to expose Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in retaliation to their attacks against the Firm.

Prince William and his father King Charles have not responded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's any claims yet. But, royal experts have warned Harry and Meghan that the senior royals have plans to protect the monarchy from their attacks.

Lilibet and Archie's parents have levelled the Royal Family with a series of allegations, dishing dirt on their time inside the Royal Family. 

But, one expert believes that Charles and William have something up their sleeve to deal with Meghan and Harry.

PR expert Eric Schiffer, according to Express UK, noted that the California-based couple had made themselves into "pariah status" figures in the UK, but could face the wrath of the King and Prince of Wales.

Schiffer continued: "In Britain, they will cement and further amplify a pariah status, but outside of the world, they have been able to paint a different picture.

He continued that the senior royals don't want to open up a Pandora’s box of further challenges to expose the Sussex by sharing some skocking details about the couple, but the King and William have special plans to handle this.

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper

Victoria Beckham turns on her Christmas mood, shares festive snaps of Cruz and Harper
Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours

Angelina Jolie rocks all-black outfit amid Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon romance rumours
Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision

Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision
Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation

Archbishop having 'nightmares' before King Charles III coronation
Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas

Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious dig at Ryan Reynolds’ home invasion for Christmas
Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo

Barack Obama unveils his annual list of ‘favourite books’ of 2022: Photo
Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address

Key difference between King Charles III and Queen's Christmas address
Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict

Megan Thee Stallion receives social media support after Tory Lanez verdict
Ye: Adidas runs into snag to sell $530m worth Yeezy sneakers

Ye: Adidas runs into snag to sell $530m worth Yeezy sneakers
Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA

Tom Cruise to send Kate Middleton, Prince William a ‘£38 cake’ from LA
Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post

Gwen Stefani adds fuel to pregnancy rumours with cryptic post
Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub

Prince Andrew’s Christmas plans revealed after King Charles latest snub