Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of making themselves into 'pariah status'

King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William could 'open Pandora's Box' to expose Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in retaliation to their attacks against the Firm.



Prince William and his father King Charles have not responded to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's any claims yet. But, royal experts have warned Harry and Meghan that the senior royals have plans to protect the monarchy from their attacks.

Lilibet and Archie's parents have levelled the Royal Family with a series of allegations, dishing dirt on their time inside the Royal Family.

But, one expert believes that Charles and William have something up their sleeve to deal with Meghan and Harry.

PR expert Eric Schiffer, according to Express UK, noted that the California-based couple had made themselves into "pariah status" figures in the UK, but could face the wrath of the King and Prince of Wales.

Schiffer continued: "In Britain, they will cement and further amplify a pariah status, but outside of the world, they have been able to paint a different picture.



He continued that the senior royals don't want to open up a Pandora’s box of further challenges to expose the Sussex by sharing some skocking details about the couple, but the King and William have special plans to handle this.