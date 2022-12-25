Ryan Reynolds ropes in Nickelback to cover hit ‘Spirited’ song: WATCH

In honour of Spirited becoming the most-watched Apple TV+ movie ever, the Ryan Reynolds decided to celebrate in a unique way.



The Deadpool revealed on Friday, December 23rd, 2022, that he and his costars, Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell, invited Nickelback to cover the hit musical's song Unredeemable from the movie.

“Will, @OctaviaSpencer and I are so grateful for the love everyone's shown #Spirited. So we asked @Nickelback to sing Unredeemable," Reynolds captioned the video on social media. "Just seemed like the right thing to do.”

Before the performance, Reynolds called the track a major “turning point” in the film, which is based on Charles Dickens' novel A Christmas Carol.

“It’s an emotional anthem about whether humanity can overcome our mistakes. And I hope we can,” he said. “So, Merry Christmas, everyone. Let's be kind to each other. Also, ladies and gentlemen… Nickelback.”

The band, going all out with the festive theme, took a page from Reynolds’ book of humour as they poked a little fun at themselves along with the actor.

The music video is filled with nods to their now-infamous 2005 hit "Photograph" as the band rocks out surrounded by a collection of floating photo frames that feature images of Nickelback, scenes from Spirited, and even one of Reynolds in his role as Green Lantern, via Entertainment Weekly.

At the end of the video, frontman Chad Kroeger recreated his iconic meme moment from Nickelback’s 2005 Photograph music video. He holds up a frame — this time showcasing an image of Ferrell and Reynolds holding hands in the film — before pointing and smiling.