 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian stuns in silver sequin dress as she joins family on Christmas Eve

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Kim Kardashian never fails to impress fans with her gorgeous fashion statements. The fashion diva, once again, dropped jaws as she unveiled her glam look for the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party.

The Kardashians star, 42, slipped into her silver sequin dazzling Christmas Eve attire. She posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram story, in which she was seen getting her glamorous look for the evening.

Kim also revealed her newly dyed brunette hair after recently coloring her locks honey blonde. The reality TV star shared her selfie video with 337 million followers, giving them a closer look at her sparkling, body-hugging gown.

Flaunting her hour glass figure, the SKIMS founder said, “We're back!” at the start of the first clip. She also blew a kiss to the camera in the end.

Celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton, was also tagged in the clip, who styled Kim’s wavy locks for the evening celebrations.

Kim made sure that her gorgeous dress would attract all of the attention as she skipped jewelry and other accessories.

The supermodel also shared a short TikTok video alongside her elder daughter, North West. In the video, Kim and her nine-year-old daughter lip-synced the trending audio, “It's time,” which then leads into Mariah Carey's classic hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

