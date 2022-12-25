WATCH: Man brutally beats girlfriend for refusing to marry him

Screengrab shows man beating his partner after she allegedly refused to marry him.— NDTV/Twitter

A 24-year-old guy was caught on camera viciously beating a 19-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district after she allegedly refused to marry him, local Indian media reported.

In the horrifying video, the man suddenly slaps the woman, pulls her hair and throws her headfirst to the ground as the couple walked hand in hand.

Then, with full force, he kicks her ruthlessly in the face and all over her body. The man attempted to support the woman on her feet as she appeared to be unconscious following the incident and gave his friend, who was filming, instructions to erase the video.

The woman was observed lying motionless on the side of the road for several hours.

The upsetting video was captured on camera on Wednesday in Rewa's Mauganj neighbourhood. Pankaj Tripathi, the accused, and the man who was filming the video have both been taken into custody after the police filed a complaint against the two men under several statutes, including the IT Act.

After being on the run for days, Pankaj Tripathi was apprehended in the Uttar Pradesh town of Mirzapur. Currently, the police are grilling both males.

According to reports, Pankaj became enraged when the woman refused to marry him since her family didn't approve.

Locals discovered the woman unconscious by the side of the road and called the police, who treated her there while simultaneously filing a case.

"There was a dispute between the two about something, and the man beat up the woman," Anil Sonkar, the additional superintendent of police in Rewa, was quoted as saying by NDTV.



"The people present on the spot informed the police, after which we reached the spot and brought the young couple with them. The woman was then sent to the hospital," he added, also informing that the woman's mother did not take any action upon reaching the police station.

A case has been registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act after the victim complained and the individual who recorded and shared the video was named in the complaint.

