Simon Cowell fans 'shocked' as music mogul is unrecognisable with new look

Simon Cowell once again stunned his fans with his new look during a Christmas Carol event he attended with his family on Saturday.



Earlier he sparked concern with his 'unrecognisable' appearance at the Royal Variety Performance recently.



The music mogul, 63, caught attention with his radically different facial features as he sported an incredibly smooth complexion and enhanced features which could have been a result of cosmetic work.

Simon was joined by his fiancée Lauren Silverman and his lookalike son Eric as they posed for a sweet family snap.

'We had a wonderful and inspiring evening earlier this month at the Christmas Carols night hosted by katiepiper_ & kpfoundation.



Simon recently revealed his surprising friendship with Katie Piper and said she rejected his job offer when he got in contact after the release of her documentary.

His appearance came soon after he sparked fan concern with his 'unrecognisable' appearance at the Royal Variety Performance, which was filmed on December 2 and aired on ITV on Tuesday.