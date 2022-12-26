 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez treats Cristiano Ronaldo to a Rolls-Royce as Christmas present

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez treats Cristiano Ronaldo to a Rolls-Royce as Christmas present
Georgina Rodriguez treats Cristiano Ronaldo to a Rolls-Royce as Christmas present

Georgina Rodriguez has recently presented her six-year partner as well as professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo a Rolls- Royce for Christmas.

On Sunday, the model turned to Instagram and posted a video for her over 42 million followers as she shared a glimpse of the luxurious gift to the footballer.

In the clip, Georgina could be seen donning a red dress as she directed the ex-Manchester United player out to their driveway where she presented him with the convertible white Roller worth $301,650.

In the video, the Spanish model also showed a montage of festivities as she walked through dining area along with children.

In the caption, the 28-year-old model wrote, “A magic Christmas night... ‘Os amoooo – Gracias Santaaaa’,’ which translates to ‘Love you guys, thanks Santa’”

Within no time, the post garnered approximately 4.9 million likes and fans showered a lot of love in the comment section.

Cristiano also shared an image of the ‘lavish car’ on IG story where he thanked Georgina and said, “’Obrigado meu amor’, translating to ‘Thank you my love’.”

Georgina Rodriguez treats Cristiano Ronaldo to a Rolls-Royce as Christmas present


More From Entertainment:

Tearful Kim Kardashian shares new shocking details about split from Kanye West and kids' reactions

Tearful Kim Kardashian shares new shocking details about split from Kanye West and kids' reactions
Song Joong Ki's agency issues an official statement regarding pregnancy rumours with girlfriend

Song Joong Ki's agency issues an official statement regarding pregnancy rumours with girlfriend

Ferne McCann enjoys Christmas festivities as she 'escapes' Essex after voicenote drama

Ferne McCann enjoys Christmas festivities as she 'escapes' Essex after voicenote drama
Helen Skelton strikes a cool pose with 'Strictly' co-stars

Helen Skelton strikes a cool pose with 'Strictly' co-stars

King Charles, Prince William 'will always keep the door open' for Harry

King Charles, Prince William 'will always keep the door open' for Harry
Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder

Sir Paul McCartney reveals he ‘couldn’t talk’ about John Lennon after his tragic murder
Pierre Edwards shares her Christmas snaps with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son Axel

Pierre Edwards shares her Christmas snaps with footballer fiancé Alex Chamberlain and son Axel
Nicki Minaj to settle in a high-end $19.5 million mansion with husband and son: Check it out

Nicki Minaj to settle in a high-end $19.5 million mansion with husband and son: Check it out
Christina Haack celebrates first Christmas with all three kids after custody of youngest son with Ant Anstead

Christina Haack celebrates first Christmas with all three kids after custody of youngest son with Ant Anstead
Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities

Holly Willoughby wears a Spice Girls printed T-shirt as she shares Christmas festivities
Lizzo cried on James Galway surprise Christmas wish

Lizzo cried on James Galway surprise Christmas wish
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shows baby bump in luxurious, comfy style