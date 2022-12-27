AI-powered technology sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment: analysis

An illustration of the human heart — Reuters

LONDON: Artificial intelligence technology has tripled the number of UK stroke patients recovering to a point where they can perform daily activities, according to new research released on Tuesday.

Early-stage analysis of over 111,000 suspected stroke patients whose care included the use of the technology found it reduced the time between being seen by a doctor and treatment beginning by over 60 minutes, leading to improved results.

The proportion who were able to resume day-to-day activities increased from 16 to 48%, the analysis of the Brainomix e-Stroke imaging platform found.

The technology, developed by the UK's med-tech solution firm Brainomix, is being used across 11 stroke treatment networks in the UK's state-funded National Health Service (NHS) to diagnose strokes and determine the best treatment.

The platform helps doctors interpret brain scans and allows them to share the images with specialists worldwide who can access them remotely.

"AI has the potential to transform our NHS — delivering faster, more accurate diagnoses and making sure patients can get the treatment they need, when they need it," the UK's health secretary Steve Barclay said in a statement.

"Brainomix is an incredible example of how this can be achieved, using the power of AI to shave lifesaving minutes off one of the most time-sensitive diagnoses in medicine."

Patient Carol Wilson, a teaching assistant, said the prompt diagnosis and treatment she received due to the technology meant she was sitting up and texting her family later the same day.

The grandmother, who has since returned to work, said she was "back home and able to walk around two days after having a stroke".

Over 85,000 people suffer a stroke in the UK each year.

NHS England director of Transformation, Dr Timothy Ferris, said the treatment was "harnessing the potential that AI has to support expert staff in delivering life-changing care".

"Every minute saved during the initial hospital assessment of people with stroke-like symptoms can dramatically improve a patient´s chance of leaving the hospital in good health," he said.

Brainomix launched as an Oxford University spin-out in 2010. Its e-stroke platform is now used in over 330 hospitals in over 30 countries.