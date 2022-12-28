Prince Andrew 'odd' advice for Royal fan on 'fighting cold' at Christmas

Prince Andrew carried out an unusual discussion with a Royal Family admirer present at Sandringham for Christmas.

The Duke of York apparently adviced a lady about how to keep herself warm in the cold weather when she told the Prince she was 'freezing.'

He replied: "Did you know the trick is to bring a newspaper? Stand on a newspaper and you insulate your feet."

The lady then responded with a 'thank you' as the Duke walked on.

The person who captured the moment on his camera told The Sun: "The whole thing was really odd."

"I don't imagine the woman will be testing his theory anytime soon," they added.

This comes as body language expert Judi James noted how the Duke of York appeared 'haunted; on the Royal Family walkabout at Sandringham.