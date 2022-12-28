 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry likely to return to UK in New Year for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Prince Harry likely to return to UK in New Year for THIS reason

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is rumoured to be visiting England in the new year to promote his much-anticipated memoir Spare, it is reported.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Archie and Lilibet father may travel to UK in the New Year to explain his ‘intent’ in writing the book.

Meanwhile, royal expert and biographer Tom Bower has warned that the memoir's reception will be a make or break moment for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the royal family.

The royal experts say the release of Spare would be 'unhelpful' to King Charles and Camilla.

Prince Harry’s memoir will be out on January 10, 2023.

Also, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has claimed: "While I agree they feel like telling their side of the story was important, I have heard that Meghan was not thrilled with the final edit."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix unveils list of 2022's most-popular movies & shows

Netflix unveils list of 2022's most-popular movies & shows

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes slams for PDAs amid off-air: Report

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes slams for PDAs amid off-air: Report
King Charles historic first Christmas speech draws record viewership in UK

King Charles historic first Christmas speech draws record viewership in UK
Britney Spears ‘pulls off’ geek look: ‘Nerd of the century’

Britney Spears ‘pulls off’ geek look: ‘Nerd of the century’

Princess Eugenie extends support to Kate Middleton despite close bond to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie extends support to Kate Middleton despite close bond to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Chelsea Handler on Jo Kay breakup: 'No going to abandon myself'

Chelsea Handler on Jo Kay breakup: 'No going to abandon myself'
Madonna sparks reactions after she dons inappropriate outfit for Christmas

Madonna sparks reactions after she dons inappropriate outfit for Christmas
Kim Kardashian allows staffers to only wear ‘all-neutral’ uniforms

Kim Kardashian allows staffers to only wear ‘all-neutral’ uniforms
Tom Brady talks retiring from NFL for good after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady talks retiring from NFL for good after Gisele Bündchen divorce
Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson have officially broken up: They’re ‘fine’

Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson have officially broken up: They’re ‘fine’
Kim Kardashian talks ‘negative energy’ around kids: ‘Why would I expose them?’

Kim Kardashian talks ‘negative energy’ around kids: ‘Why would I expose them?’
Drew Barrymore says celebrity status makes dating hard: 'People don't ask me out a lot'

Drew Barrymore says celebrity status makes dating hard: 'People don't ask me out a lot'