Prince Harry likely to return to UK in New Year for THIS reason

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is rumoured to be visiting England in the new year to promote his much-anticipated memoir Spare, it is reported.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, Archie and Lilibet father may travel to UK in the New Year to explain his ‘intent’ in writing the book.

Meanwhile, royal expert and biographer Tom Bower has warned that the memoir's reception will be a make or break moment for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the royal family.

The royal experts say the release of Spare would be 'unhelpful' to King Charles and Camilla.

Prince Harry’s memoir will be out on January 10, 2023.

Also, royal expert Kinsey Schofield has claimed: "While I agree they feel like telling their side of the story was important, I have heard that Meghan was not thrilled with the final edit."