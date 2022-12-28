Kim Kardashian grateful Paris heist ends love for materialism

Kim Kardashian said she was "so happy" about the 2016 robbery incident in Paris, which helped her realize life's importance and detach her from material stuff.



During a podcast with Angie Martinez, the reality star said, "After I was robbed of all of it in Paris, I didn't know I was needing that lesson, but that lesson was so well-received," she told Martinez.



When all my jewelry and stuff was taken from me, like, I don't, I just truly don't care about stuff like that," Kardashian said. "I want what feels good. If it's a memory, I'll hold on to that. But if it was taken again, it wouldn't affect me."

Previously, the Skim founder told David Letterman in 2020 that she feared she would be raped or killed during the robbery.

However, Kardashian told Martinez that she was ultimate "so happy" that she experienced that incident.

Now, she added, she would have opted to leave with her children in case of a fire in her Calabasas home rather than attempting to gather her possessions.