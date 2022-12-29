 
Thursday Dec 29 2022
Prince Louis 'chats' with Camilla after 'sensing' her 'nervousness' in public

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Prince Louis helped grandmother Queen Consort Camilla calm down during the Royal Family's Christmas walkabout at Sandringham.

Body language expert Judi James reveals how Prince William's youngest son helped King Charles wife release stress.

"Camilla's body language signals suggest she is often in a state of tension or nervousness in public," she explained to The Mirror.

"When the royals emerged from the church Charles appeared to be in high spirits, pointing to and laughing with the clergy but leaving Camilla trailing in his wake.

"Her repeated eye-dart rituals as she tried to position herself alongside her husband reflected inner tension or awkwardness and the way Louis stepped away from his parents to join her and chat to her suggested he was keen to cheer her up with some company and help her relax."

Judi added: "Louis' body language is still very spontaneous and small children can often feel or sense when someone needs company.

"He was also busy later showing this side of his personality as he called for his picture of Paddington to be shown to a small girl and rushed up to Charlotte with a small bouquet of flowers," she noted.

