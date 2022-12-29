 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker exude couple goals at Christmas Eve party

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

FileFootage

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker exuded couple goals as they cut glamorous figures for their annual Christmas Eve party on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old founder dropped a series of photos of her and the rockstar as they paint the night red.

Dressed up in an awe-striking semi-sheer evening gown, Kourtney looked ethereal in a classy yet sleek look. Her dress featured a skirt but with a flowy train.

The Poosh founder wore a pair of diamond earrings and had her hair styled towards one side and tucked behind her ear.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker exude couple goals at Christmas Eve party

On the other hand, Blink-182 kept it cool in a black faux fur coat over a matching suit. He had sparkly silver and diamond broach pinned to the collar of his luxe coat.

Other than the couple’s kids, Penelope and Kourtney’s friend Addison Rae was also spotted at a party. Kris Jenner also looked lovely in a ruffled red gown.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian says she will ‘never say never’ about having more kids

Kim Kardashian says she will ‘never say never’ about having more kids
Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype

Daniel Craig ‘fails’ to understand Chris Evans ‘Knives Out’ sweater hype
King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas

King Charles 'put family above duty' by inviting Andrew to royal Christmas
Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles in good spirits for Christmas after breakup with Olivia Wilde

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew

Harry, Meghan 'deserved' to attend royal Christmas more than disgraced Andrew
Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'

Netflix 'Virgin River' Martin Henderson talks on 'making Jack feel human'
'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes most watched movie on Paramount+ globally

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt

Margot Robbie fans upset to see her taking the fall for ‘Babylon’ failure, not Brad Pitt
Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals

Ant-Man daughter age in upcoming film? Filmmaker reveals