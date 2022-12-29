Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker exude couple goals at Christmas Eve party

FileFootage

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker exuded couple goals as they cut glamorous figures for their annual Christmas Eve party on Wednesday.



The 43-year-old founder dropped a series of photos of her and the rockstar as they paint the night red.

Dressed up in an awe-striking semi-sheer evening gown, Kourtney looked ethereal in a classy yet sleek look. Her dress featured a skirt but with a flowy train.

The Poosh founder wore a pair of diamond earrings and had her hair styled towards one side and tucked behind her ear.

On the other hand, Blink-182 kept it cool in a black faux fur coat over a matching suit. He had sparkly silver and diamond broach pinned to the collar of his luxe coat.

Other than the couple’s kids, Penelope and Kourtney’s friend Addison Rae was also spotted at a party. Kris Jenner also looked lovely in a ruffled red gown.