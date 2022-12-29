King Charles III would ‘support’ Zara Tindall is she ventures into world of reality show

FileFootage

King Charles III would not have a problem with her niece Zara Tindal stepping into the world of reality shows, noted a royal expert.



Mike Tindall – the husband of Princess Royal’s daughter, has been making waves with his appearance on the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Duncan Larcombe said that Charles would extend his full support to Zara. Duncan said: “Zara appearing on Strictly is not out of the realm of possibility.”

“It would be a gamble, but I think if she were to say she wanted to do it, she’d have the full support of King Charles,” the expert added.

Duncan noted that the mother of three has already offered in the pipeline to shake a leg at Strictly Come Dancing.

The expert said: "The invitation will already have arrived on Zara’s mat, probably for the umpteenth time, but it would be a very safe programme for her to take part in. Watch this space…”

Appearing in the jungle was a huge gamble for Mike, but it’s really paid off,” the expert stated. “With his raised profile, Mike will now be of more value to more organisations – organisations that might normally want to get a working royal on board – so I think we can expect to see a lot more of him and Zara over the coming year.”