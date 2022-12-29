Emily Ratajkowski opens up about joining dating app following her divorce

Emily Ratajkowski has recently reflected on dating app experience after she parted ways from Sebastian Bear-McClard earlier this year.



“I'm a free, independent, single woman and I want to do it,” said Emily on her High Low With EmRata podcast.

Talking about online dating world, Emily continued, “It's only been a few days, but I have so much to say.”

“I feel like this app is a little bit white. It feels like a very particular type of man and honestly a very particular kind of woman, so I don't know that I'm gonna meet my lady crush on here,” stated the 31-year-old model.

Emily noted, “I have gotten a few direct requests from women, which is exciting.”

Following her divorce, the Gone Girl actress revealed that she now knew who to look for.

“I need normal guys, ‘normies'. We want like a surgeon, a lawyer ... an academic,” remarked the My Body author.

Emily however declared that she would delete the dating app “in a week”.

“I am giving it the old college try,” she added.